FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone returns on August 18 and when it does you’ll probably hear the name Harold Mack quite a bit this fall.

Mack, a junior receiver at Wayne, is poised to have a breakout season for the Generals. Last fall, he racked up 33 receptions for 468 yards and 6 touchdowns.

A six-foot, 160-pounder, Mack has caught the attention of college coaches. That includes picking up his first D1 scholarship offer last month from Bowling Green.