FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his final season at Wayne High School, Jevon Lewis Jr. has proven he is ice cold on the hardwood.

The guard led Wayne to their first sectional title in 19 years, along with the program’s second regional crown in school history. Lewis was also rewarded for his efforts by being named an Indiana Junior All-Star.

Lewis’s busy summer is winding down this weekend in Fort Wayne during the Gym Rats Basketball Association National Championships. The guard has also garnered interest from college coaches, with Saint Francis offering Lewis back in April.

With Lewis’s senior year on deck, the Highlight Zone star hopes to lead Wayne one step further this upcoming basketball season.