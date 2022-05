FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School’s Myshell Hurse is taking her talents to Chicago State as the senior signed with the Cougars on Wednesday afternoon for track.

A multi-sport athlete for the Generals, Hurse tallied 45 goals in 61 games during her soccer career at Wayne. That includes 8 goals and 5 assists in 16 games as a senior, with the Generals going 7-9 overall this past fall.

Hurse also was a trailblazer, kicking for the Wayne varsity football team.