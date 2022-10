FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School head coach Sherwood Haydock was live on WANE-TV’s 6 p.m. news to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Generals host NE8 champ Columbia City to kick off sectional play!

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.