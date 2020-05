FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top seniors in the area will be heading to a prep school this coming fall as Wayne’s Keshaun Fields announced on social media he will enroll at Advance Prep Academy in Auburndale, Florida.

At six-foot-two, 215 pound Fields was a load for the Generals on both sides of the football.

At running back he tallied 1,779 yards in his prep career with 17 total touchdowns.

As a linebacker Fields racked up 190 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.