FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the AAU basketball season winding down, Wayne High School junior-to-be Chase Barnes hopes his stock continues to soar.

Barnes played a huge role in helping Wayne win their first sectional and regional title in recent memory. In his sophomore season, Barnes averaged 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist per game.

The 6-foot-1 guard has also garnered interest from Division I colleges, including offers from Western Michigan and IUPUI.

This weekend, Barnes wrapped up a busy summer with Indy Heat Red at the Gym Rats Basketball Association National Championships. Barnes and Indy Heat Red captured a silver bracket championship in the 10th grade division on Sunday.