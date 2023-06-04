COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Wayne Trace mid-distance standout Sydnee Sinn, a Michigan State signee, successfully defended her two Division III state titles during Saturday’s OHSAA track and field meet.

Sinn broke a state meet record in the 400-meter run, finishing with a time of 55 seconds flat in the finals. The senior also helped Wayne Trace defend their state title in the 4 x 400 meter relay, winning at a state meet record time of 3:54.85. Meanwhile, Sinn also finished second in the 800 meter run at a time of 2:15.69.

Back in November, Sinn signed with Michigan State to continue her track and field career. The senior became the first female athlete from Wayne Trace to sign with a Big Ten school.