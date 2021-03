LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – Wayne Trace is headed to the Division III Boys Basketball District Finals on Saturday as the Raiders topped Lima Bath 60-45 in the semifinals Thursday night in Lima.

Brooks Laukhuf led the way for Wayne Trace with 22 points.

The Raiders improve to 18-6 overall this season with the win.

Second-seeded Wayne Trace now plays at Lima Senior H.S. at 1 p.m. against top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf for the district championship.