Wayne Trace softball falls at Division IV regional semifinal vs. New Riegel

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Wayne Trace fell to New Riegel 14-0 in five inning at the Division IV regional semifinals on Wednesday.

New Riegel advances to the regional final on Saturday vs. West Unity Hilltop/Sycamore Mohawk 3 p.m. in Defiance.

Score by Innings:

New Riegel 0 3 4 2 5 = 14 runs, 20 hits, 0 errors

Wayne Trace 0 0 0 0 0 = 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors

Winning Pitcher – Kayleigh Lininger (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks)

Losing Pitcher – Tiffany Sinn (3 innings, 11 hits, 7 runs, 7 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk)

Other Wayne Trace Pitcher – Macy Doster (1-1/3 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 5 earned runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk)

Other Wayne Trace Pitcher – Logen Bland (2/3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks)

New Riegel Hitters – Maddie Faeth (four singles, run), Katie Dryfuse (two singles, RBI), Aubrey Bouillon (single, double, two runs), Kayleigh Lininger (two singles, RBI), Brieanna Norville (two runs), Jordan Hohman (two singles, double, two runs), Gracie Goshe (single, three runs, two RBI), Lauren Gabel (three singles, run, three RBI), Olivia Schalk (single, home run, run, two RBI), Blair Depinet (run), Lizz Walter (single, run, three RBI)

Wayne Trace Hitters – Kaitlin Slade (double), Carlee Mead (single)