HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) – She is the all-time leading score in Wayne Trace High School girls basketball history, and now Claire Sinn has made her college choice official by signing with Ohio Dominican University.

Sinn led Wayne Trace to a 22-5 record this past season, including a trip to the Regional Finals.

Sinn tallied 1,484 points for the Lady Raiders. She’s also tops in program history in threes made (156), steals (313), and games played (102).

Claire plans to major in education.