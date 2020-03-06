Wayne Trace boys, girls advance in Ohio postseason

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Wayne Trace boys took care of business early on Thursday night while the Wayne Trace girls had no problem in the nightcap at their location as both Raiders teams advanced to this weekend’s action in the Ohio state tournament.

The Wayne Trace boys bested Lima Central Catholic 65-58 at Elida High School. They advance to face Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division III district title game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lima Senior High School.

In the second game at Elida High School on Thursday it was Wayne Trace moving to 22-4 on the season in girls basketball with the Raiders topping Kalida 53-28 in the regional semifinals. The Wayne Trace girls now play Minster at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Elida High School in the District IV regional title game