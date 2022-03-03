LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Wayne Trace boys are headed to Saturday’s Division III District championship game after beating Bluffton 45-42 on Thursday night while the Crestview girls saw their season come to a close with a 35-26 loss to New Knoxville in the Division IV Regional Semifinals.

Division III District Semifinals at Lima Senior HS

Wayne Trace 45 Bluffton 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 63 Findlay Liberty-Benton 32

Wayne Trace vs. Ottawa-Glandorf in District Title Game at 2 p.m. Saturday

Girls Division IV Regional Semifinals at Elida Fieldhouse

Convoy Crestview 26 New Knoxville 35

Columbus Grove 36 Toledo Christian 39

New Knoxville vs. Columbus Grove in the Regional Title game 7 p.m. Saturday at Elida Fieldhouse