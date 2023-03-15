FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off its first regional title since 1981, the Wayne boys basketball program will look to make further history on Saturday when they head to the 4A semi-state hosted by Michigan City.

The Generals (21-4) are set to play in the semi-state semifinals at 11 a.m. Eastern against Kokomo (22-4), a team led by one of the nation’s top juniors in 6-foot-10 Flory Bidunga.

The winner of the Wayne-Kokomo game will face the winner of Penn (27-1) vs. Hammond Central (22-4) which will tip at 1 p.m.

The semi-state title game is set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern.