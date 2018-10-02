Wayne opens boys soccer sectionals with upset Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Wayne topped 3A no. 12 Warsaw 1-0 to headline the first night of boys sectional soccer action in northeast Indiana.

In the early game at Homestead it was Wayne's Naung Ket with a goal in the 21st minute to give the Generals the lead. Goalie Torren Gonzalez would blank the Tigers the rest of the way for the win. The nightcap saw Huntington North defeat North Side 3-1. It means Wayne and Huntington North will play each other in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with the South Side vs. Homestead match to follow.

At Carroll High School in 3A sectional play it was East Noble over DeKalb 3-2 in the early game and Bishop Dwenger beating Snider 4-2 in the nightcap. East Noble and Dwenger will now play at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Carroll vs. Northrop following.