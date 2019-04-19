High School Sports

Wayne hoops coach Rehrer steps down

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 03:43 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 03:43 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - WANE-TV has confirmed that boys basketball coach Aaron Rehrer has stepped down at Wayne High School.

Rehrer cites spending time with his young family as a key reason for the move.

Rehrer spent nine seasons leading the Generals. Wayne tallied double-digit wins in six of those seasons, including posting a 15-10 mark this past year.

Rehrer's teams were 96-105 during his tenure with the Generals.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local