Wayne hoops coach Rehrer steps down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - WANE-TV has confirmed that boys basketball coach Aaron Rehrer has stepped down at Wayne High School.

Rehrer cites spending time with his young family as a key reason for the move.

Rehrer spent nine seasons leading the Generals. Wayne tallied double-digit wins in six of those seasons, including posting a 15-10 mark this past year.

Rehrer's teams were 96-105 during his tenure with the Generals.