Wayne hoops coach Rehrer steps down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - WANE-TV has confirmed that boys basketball coach Aaron Rehrer has stepped down at Wayne High School.
Rehrer cites spending time with his young family as a key reason for the move.
Rehrer spent nine seasons leading the Generals. Wayne tallied double-digit wins in six of those seasons, including posting a 15-10 mark this past year.
Rehrer's teams were 96-105 during his tenure with the Generals.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.