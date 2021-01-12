Wayne grad Gooden makes history with 500th win

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Wayne High School graduate Al Gooden make Indiana history on Tuesday night as his Lawrence Central team topped Decatur Central to make Gooden the first black coach in state history to reach 500 wins.

We featured Gooden’s journey to the milestone last week on WANE-TV.

Gooden got his head coaching career started in 1988 at Heritage High School before a long stint at Harding and three seasons at New Haven. 392 of Gooden’s 500 wins game in northeast Indiana, while 108 of his victories have come during his seven seasons at Lawrence Central.