ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – For the first-time since 2017, Wawasee softball has clinched a sectional championship after defeating Northwood 12-11 on Friday night.

The Warriors blew the game open with a six-run inning in the fourth, from there they were able to hang on to the lead.

Wawasee will host the Softball Regional against Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday, June 1 at 6:00pm