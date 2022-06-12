FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school baseball season wraps up in a week, but it’s already time to present awards to the best in northeast Indiana.

Recent Heritage High School grad Dalton Wasson was recognized as the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association’s (NEIBA) player of the year during their annual Hall of Fame banquet on Sunday. Wasson tallied 30 hits, 24 RBI and a home run while batting .566 in his final high school season.

Wasson is the third player to be honored with the recognition, joining Homestead grad Carter Mathison and South Adams’ alum Grant Besser. The Heritage grad will continue his baseball career at Belmont University next season.

Wasson’s coach Dean Lehrman, Carroll head coach Dave Ginder and former Elmhurst High School standout Steve Finken were also inducted to the NEIBA Hall of Fame on Sunday.