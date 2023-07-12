NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – With Mylan Graham and James Hardy IV already in the fold, the New Haven football program was poised to pack a punch offensively this coming fall, but now the Bulldogs have an embarrassment of riches.

With Ajani Washington transferring from Concordia to New Haven for his senior year, the Bulldogs boast a bunch of skill position players they hope can carry them to an NE8 title.

Washington, one of the area’s best all-around prep athletes, played football for the first time since sixth grade last fall. He tallied 39 receptions for 759 yards and 9 touchdowns in his lone season with the Cadets.

Also a basketball standout that averaged 20.5 points a game last year as a junior, Washington says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll play football or basketball in college – or both. However, he notes that his lone D1 offer right now is from Purdue Fort Wayne’s basketball program.