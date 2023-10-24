WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw junior Brooke Winchester still has two seasons of high school basketball to play, but the standout has already made her college choice as she has committed to Ball State University.

The 5-foot-11 Winchester averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists a game last year as a sophomore for the Tigers. Warsaw finished 18-6 overall last season.

Winchester can officially sign a letter of intent with Ball State in November of her senior year.

Warsaw opens the season November 1 at home against North Side.