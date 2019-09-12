Warsaw’s Mevis to kick at Mizzou

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top-ranked kickers in the country will take his talents to the SEC as Warsaw High School senior Harrison Mevis announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday night.

Mevis, ranked as the no. 2 kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking Camp, will kick in the Under Armour All-American game January 2 in Orlando. His older brother Andrew also kicked in that game. Andrew is current the kicker and punter at Fordham University.

Mevis held offers from Washington State University, Army, and Navy. He had taken visits to many other D1 programs, including Florida State, Arizona, Penn State, Georgia, Purdue, and Louisville.