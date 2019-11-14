Warsaw’s Mevis heading to Under Armour All-America Game

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in Warsaw history, the Tigers will send a player to the Under Armour All-America Game – and for the second time his last name is Mevis.

Warsaw senior kicker Harrison Mevis was honored on Thursday morning for being selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game. His older brother Andrew was picked for the game in 2017.

Harrison is ranked as the no. 2 kicker in the country for the class of 2020. He has verbally committed to play college football at Missouri.

The 2020 Under Armour All-America Game is set for January 2 in Orlando.