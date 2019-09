FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three back, two to the right. Harrison Mevis is following in his brother’s footsteps.

Last week, Mevis verbally committed to Missouri to play college football.

His older brother Andrew kicks and punts for Fordham.

The younger sibling watched Andrew begin kicking in middle school and soon also took up football. Harrison also still plays soccer for the Tigers.

According to Kohl’s Kicking, Harrison is the No. 2 kicker in the entire country.