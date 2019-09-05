Live Now
Warsaw’s Curtis named state’s Coach of the Week by Colts

High School Sports

by: Colts Media Relations

BART CURTIS 2 minute drill

Bart Curtis of Warsaw Community High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Curtis was nominated and selected for the award after leading his unranked, upstart Tigers to a 20-19 road win over Class 5A No. 4 Michigan City.

This season marks the 20th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state.  Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance.  The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and youth football commissioner Mike Prior.  What’s more, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:

Region 1:  Darren Rodriguez – Portage Region 7:  Dave Pasch – Indianapolis Lutheran
Region 3:  Pete Kempf – DeKalb Region 8:  Kyle Ralph – New Palestine 
Region 4:  Troy Burgess – Frontier  Region 9:  Ross Fuhs – Forest Park
Region 5:  Alex Stewart – Western Region 10:  Tim Bless – Columbus North
Region 6:  Carter Whitson – Martinsville

