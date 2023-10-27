WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw head coach Bart Curtis joined WANE-TV live during the 6 p.m. news on Friday to preview your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Tigers host Carroll in the 6A sectional semifinals at George Fisher Field.

Warsaw went 8-1 in the regular season overall and 6-1 in Northern Lakes Conference play, splitting the NLC title with Mishawaka. This marks the third time in the last four years that the Tigers have won at least eight games.

Carroll, who was the 6A state runner-up last season, went 7-2 over the regular season. While the Chargers and Snider both went 6-1 in SAC play to tie atop the SAC “A” Division standings, Snider won a share of the Victory Bell (split with Bishop Luers) due to its 27-24 head-to-head win over the Chargers in week five.

