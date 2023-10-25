WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw senior Joey Rastrelli has big plans in the Big Ten after her senior year for the Tigers – but there’s plenty of work to do for the orange and black first.

Rastrelli committed to run at Indiana University earlier this fall and plans to sign with the Hoosiers in November.

However, she’s been busy in recent weeks – and that includes leading Warsaw to a fifth-place finish at the New Haven cross country regional this past Saturday. Individually, Rastrelli came in sixth. She and the Tigers will compete at the state meet this coming Saturday in Terre Haute.

While she’s one of the top cross country runners in northeast Indiana, Rastrelli excels during the spring track season as well. Last year as a junior she finished second at the state meet in the 1,600 meters while also advancing to state in the 800 meters and as a member of Warsaw’s 4×400 relay team.