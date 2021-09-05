Warsaw claims victory at the 2021 Carroll Boy’s Soccer Classic holding Northridge scoreless

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Warsaw soccer team held Northridge scoreless in the championship match of the 2021 Carroll Boy’s Soccer Classic on Saturday afternoon, winning 3-0.

With a one-goal lead at halftime, the Tigers were able to notch another two goals in the second period to close out the match. goals were scored by Roberto Sanchez, Nathan Dailey and Noah VanPuffellen. Through the three-game tournament, the Tigers only allowed one goal.

Up next, Warsaw will travel to Mishawaka on Tuesday for a match at 7:15 PM.