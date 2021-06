OHIO CITY, Ohio (WANE) – Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched just after noon Sunday to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State Route 118 and Wren Landeck Road in Van Wert County.

An investigation determined a Polaris Ranger “side-by-side” ATV operated by Gordon E. Keith, 46, of Plainville, Indiana was westbound on Wren Landeck Road and pulled into the path of a southbound 2014 Toyota Prius being operated by Karen Feasby, 77, of Convoy, Ohio.