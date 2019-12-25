WANE-TV honors seventh annual Fab 15 in 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the seventh straight year WANE-TV is honoring the best high school football players in northeast Indiana with the “Fab 15.”

WANE-TV send out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the top tent players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). WANE then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”

Those players were invited into the studio to tape an on-camera intro for the “Fab 15” segment that aired at 6 & 11 in WANE’s newscast on Christmas Day. Here is your 2019 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):

Jake Archbold – Homestead – Senior

Running Back/Receiver & Defensive Back

2019 Offense: 40 receptions, 665 yards, 13 TDs, 21 carries, 202 rush yards (9.6 ypc), 3 TDs, 1 passing TD

2019 Defense: 25 solo tackes, 21 assisted tackles, 46 total tackles, 9 interceptions, 1 INT for TD

Career: 1,156 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 1,224 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs, 53 receptions for 768 yards and 14 TDs, 85 total tackles, 10 interceptions

All-SAC First Team

Helped lead Homestead to 11-1 record and first SAC title

6A All-State Defensive Back by IFCA

Holds offers from Grand Valley State, the University of Indianapolis, Ferris State, Morehead State, Tiffin, & Saginaw Valley State among others

James Arnold – South Adams – Junior

Quarterback

2019: 158-for-273 passing (58.3%), 3,170 yards, 43 touchdown passes, 2 rush TDs

Career: 306-for-524 (58%), 5,544 yards, 64 TD passes, 5 rush TDs

South Adams all-time leader in game, season & career passing yards, most TD passes in a game, season & career.

Helped lead Starfires to ACAC & sectional title

1A All-State Junior Team Quarterback by IFCA

Gianini Belizaire – Snider – Senior

Defensive Tackle

2019: 44 solo tackles, 51 total tackls, 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks

Career: 112 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks

6A IFCA All-State Selection

Two-time First-Team All-SAC selection

1 of 3 finalists for Euell A. Wilson Award as SAC’s top player

New Haven sectional champion in wrestling at 285 pounds as junior

Signed to play at Southern Illinois University

Ryan Brandt – Angola – Senior

Safety

2019 Defense: 47 solo tackles, 54 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT (returned for TD)

2019 Offense: 586 rushing yards (led Angola), 10.6 yards per carry, 8 rushing touchdowns, 1 receiving TD, 1 passing TD

Career: 7 blocked punts, 8 interceptions

First Team All-NECC three straight seasons

IFCA 4A All-State Junior Team

Only repeat selection from last year’s WANE-TV Fab 15

IFCA Top 50 selection at defensive back

Has signed to play linebacker at Purdue

Luke Goode – Homestead – Junior

Quarterback

2019: 175-for-286 passing (61.2%), 2,778 yards passing, 28 TD passes to 2 INTs, 2 rushing TDs – also averaged 33.6 yards per punt

Career: 270-for-446 (60.5%), 4,079 yards, 38 TDs to 6 INTs, 5 rush TDs

Set Homestead single-season passing record, eclipsing current Ohio University QB Drew Keszei by 30 yards

Helped lead Homestead to 11-1 record and first SAC title

6A All-State Junior Team Quarterback by IFCA

First-Team All-SAC selction

Has scholarship offers to play basketball at Louisville, Maryland, Stanford, Butler, Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Xavier, and other programs.

Randy Holtz – Snider – Senior

Offensive Lineman

Paved way for Snider offense that averaged 35.5 points per game

Named Positional Mr. Football Award winner at offensive line, making him top offensive lineman in the state of Indiana

At six-foot-seven, 350 pounds he is the biggest player ever selected to Fab 15

Helped Snider finish 7-3 overall

One of six finalists for Indiana Mr. Football Award

IFCA Top 50 All-State Team

Signed to play at Indiana University

Griffin Little – Homestead – Senior

Tight End

2019: 37 receptions, 520 yards, 6 touchdowns, 14.1 yards per catch

Career: 92 receptions, 1,459 yards, 16 receiving TDs

Named to IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of best 50 players in Indiana

First-Team All-SAC selection

Helped lead Homestead to 11-1 record and first-ever SAC title

Signed to play tight end at Bowling Green & will enroll early

Harrison Mevis – Warsaw – Senior

Kicker

2019: 54-for-54 on extra points, 55-of-67 kickoffs for touchbacks (82%), 6-for-11 field goals

Career: 108-for-111 extra points, 116-for-159 touchbacks (73%), 16-for-29 field goals & 33.0 yard punting average

2019 Under Armour All-American

Will kick in Under Armour All-American game January 2 in Orlando

Rated as no. 2 kicker in the country

IFCA Top 50 selection

2019 Indiana Mr. Football Award Positional Winner as state’s top kicker

Brother Andrew made WANE-TV Fab 15 in 2016

Signed to play in the SEC for the University of Missouri and will enroll early

Nick Miller – South Adams – Junior

Tight End/Defensive Lineman

2019 Offense: 35 receptions, 822 receiving yards (23.5 ypc), 8 touchdowns

2019 Defense: 66 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks

Career Offense: 88 receptions, 1,709 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns

Career Defense: 211 total tackles, 63.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks

Already the all-time receiving leader, TFL leader, and sack leader in South Adams history

1A IFCA All-State Junior Team at tight end

Receiving interested from I.U., Toledo, Western Michigan, and Northern Illinois

Bailey Parker – East Noble – Senior

Quarterback/Defensive Back

2019 Offense: 235-for-378 (62.2%), 3,110 yards, 39 TDs, 12 INTs, 193 carries for 1,363 rushing yards & 18 rushing TDs (57 total touchdowns)

2019 Defense: 75 solo tackles, 16 assists, 91 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Career Offense: 383-for-633 (60.5%), 4,872 yards passing, 56 TDs, 20 INTs, 2,193 yards rushing, 28 rushing TDs

Career Defense: 153 solo tackles, 50 assists, 203 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for loss

Helped lead East Noble to 14-1 record & 4A state title game

State’s 4A Mental Attitude Award winner

Knights averaged 33.9 points per game

IFCA Top 50 Selection at defensive back

Receiving interested from I.U. & Ball State; holds offers from St. Francis, Valparaiso and others

Tylar Pomeroy – DeKalb – Senior

Offensive Lineman

2019: 88.5% Execution Grade

Career: Execution Grade – 88.4% (3 Seasons of 1,866 O-Line Snaps)

Never missed a start in 3 years

Over 180 pancakes\knock outs in his career

Led Barons to 8-3 record, most wins since 2002

Helped Barons average 26.3 points per game

4A IFCA All-State Selection

Has committed to play at the University of Indianapolis

Brandon Pruitt – West Noble – Senior

Running Back/Linebacker

2019 Offense: 213 carries, 1,504 rushing yards, 20 rushing TDs, 4 receptions, 78 yards, 2 receiving TDs

2019 Defense: 63 solo tackles, 13 assists, 76 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks

Career Offense: 651 carries, 4,299 rushing yards, 42 rushing TDs

Career Defense: 306 solo tackles, 53 assists, 359 total tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks

School’s all-time leader in rushing yards for single season and career, and no. 1 all-time in career tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks

3A IFCA All-State Selection at linebacker

Two-time All-NECC First Team selection

Signed to play football at Navy

Cam Rogers – Homestead – Senior

Linebacker/Receiver

2019 Defense: 46 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, 94 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked kick

2019 Offense: 27 receptions, 550 yards (20.4 ypc), 3 TDs, 39 rush yards, 1 TD

Career: 249 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks

Helped lead Homestead to first-ever SAC title and 11-1 record

Named to IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of best 50 players in Indiana

Two-time All-SAC First Team selection

Signed to play linebacker at Miami University and will enroll early

Peyton Wall – Leo – Senior

Running Back/Defensive Back

2019 Offense: 1,606 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs, 8.4 yards per carry

7 receptions, 142 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

2019 Defense: 33 solo tackles, 17 assists, 50 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Career: 2,780 rushing yards, 30 total TDs

4A IFCA All-State Selection at running back

Two-time First-Team All-NE8 selection

Plays for Team USA Rugby’s Under 18 team, recently competing in Australia

Will play either rugby or football in college

Luke Wiginton – Bishop Dwenger – Senior

Offensive Lineman

2019: 26 pancake blocks

Helped Dwenger’s offense to 2,090 yards passing & 2,411 yards rushing

Saints averaged 29.1 points per game in 2019

Helped led Dwenger to 4A state title as junior & 5A semi-state as senior

5A IFCA All-State Selection

All-SAC First Team pick

Has signed to play football at Indiana University

Will enroll early and start at I.U. in spring semester

Fab 15 Second Team Selections (Alphabetical Order)

Jeff Becker – Carroll

Alonzo Derrick – Snider

Keshaun Fields – Wayne

Patrick Finley – Bishop Dwenger

Jake Fulk – Churubusco

Josh Gross – West Noble

Blake Heyerly – Adams Central

Hayden Jones – East Noble

Landon Miller – DeKalb

Eli Riley – Norwell

Michael Sievers – Columbia City

Kain Thornton – Bluffton

Jalen Vanderbosch – Concordia

Ben Voirol – Adams Central

Reese Wicker – Churubusco

Fab 15 Third Team Selections (Alphabetical Order)

Gregory Bolt – Columbia City

Lane Burns – Eastside

Laban Davis – Eastside

Griffin Eifert – Bishop Dwenger

Hayden Ellinger – Bishop Dwenger

Nijae Fields-Lewis – New Haven

Alex Holliday-Robinson – North Side

Jamarr Hutchins – New Haven

Gabe Lloyd – Southwood

Jed Perry – Southern Wells

Grady Sprunger – South Adams

Devon Tippmann – Bishop Dwenger

Kyle Trick – Angola

Ray Vollmer – Carroll

Trevor Wallace – Woodlan

Fab 15 Honorable Mention

(received at least one vote for Fab 15 or nominated by coach – listed alphabetically – only players in our area listed, as some coaches voted for players outside our viewing area)

Leyth Al-Mohammedawi – East Noble

Dusty Barkley – Churubusco

GT Baker – Leo

Jon Barnes – Snider

Lenny Bennett – Snider

Cole Bergman – Garrett

Hunter Bianski – Churubusco

Justin Burnham – Heritage

Tom Busch – Leo

Zach Christianson – Norwell

Lane Cleckner – Eastside

Cameron Colclasure – Fremont

Joe Collier – Adams Central

Jaydin Conley – Tippecanoe Valley

Alex Currie – Adams Central

Will Derrick – Bishop Luers

Carson Evers – Eastside

Ethan Farnsworth – Eastside

Alex Farr – Southwood

Quinn Faulkner – Jay County

Vinny Fiacable – Bishop Dwenger

Clayton Fielden – Garrett

Dillion Filip – Southwood

Colton Fisher – Fairfield

Aidan Ford – Bellmont

Levi Fulkerson – Northfield

Dakota Gaff – Tippecanoe Valley

Jase Griffith – DeKalb

Tyler Grossman – Concordia

Darian Hanley – North Miami

Braeden Hardwick – Homestead

Cooper Harris – Concordia

Jaylen Harris – North Side

Ethan Harter – Garrett

Cameron Hedgecock – Bishop Luers

Peyton Hendrix – Fairfield

Joe Henry – Bishop Dwenger

Graydon Holmes – Northfield

Jackson Holzinger – Huntington North

Ethan Hoover – Prairie Heights

Aidan Hosler – Huntington North

Tanner Jack – DeKalb

Gavin James – Leo

Juan Jaramillo – Warsaw

Keegan Jones – Woodlan

Jaden Keller – Woodlan

Kellen Kelsheimer – Wabash

Cory Lantz – Fairfield

Jaylen Lattimore – South Side

Chase Leeper – Eastside

Cameron Livington – Leo

Landon Livingston – Leo

Antonio Luevanos – Angola

Brenden Lytle – Dwenger

Alex Manns – East Noble

Devin Marcum – Manchester

Landin Markins – Columbia City

Blake Marsh – Warsaw

Kyle Mawhorter – West Noble

Robert McCrory – Homestead

Max Miller – Northfield

Layton Mitchell – Carroll

Hayden Nern – Bluffton

Jace Potter – Tippecanoe Valley

Jalen Potter – Tippecanoe Valley

Gage Pritchard – Heritage

Aiden Raab – Huntington North

Griffin Reed – Warsaw

Theo Redmond – North Side

Clay Riddle – Heritage

Te’Noah Ridley – Northrop

Joel Rinkenberger – Norwell

Braden Ripplinger – Northfield

Trey Ritchie – East Noble

Nigel Robertson – Northrop

Cole Schupbach – East Noble

Antoine Scott – Northrop

Nolan Sharick – Fairfield

Larry Sible – Carroll

Raven Slone – West Noble

Drew Stutzman – South Adams

Isaac Tarney – Prairie Heights

Tanner Trippiedi – Tippecanoe Valley

John Ulman – Bellmont

Nate Ulman – Bellmont

Jayshawn Underwood – Snider

Jacob VanGorder – East Noble

Ben VanWagner – Garrett

Aidan Wanner – South Adams

Ross Watson – Northfield

Riley Whitesel – Southwood

Sam Wood – Churubusco

Tristan Working – North Miami

D’Andre Wright – New Haven



