WANE-TV honors seventh annual Fab 15 in 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the seventh straight year WANE-TV is honoring the best high school football players in northeast Indiana with the “Fab 15.”
WANE-TV send out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the top tent players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). WANE then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”
Those players were invited into the studio to tape an on-camera intro for the “Fab 15” segment that aired at 6 & 11 in WANE’s newscast on Christmas Day. Here is your 2019 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):
Jake Archbold – Homestead – Senior
Running Back/Receiver & Defensive Back
2019 Offense: 40 receptions, 665 yards, 13 TDs, 21 carries, 202 rush yards (9.6 ypc), 3 TDs, 1 passing TD
2019 Defense: 25 solo tackes, 21 assisted tackles, 46 total tackles, 9 interceptions, 1 INT for TD
Career: 1,156 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 1,224 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs, 53 receptions for 768 yards and 14 TDs, 85 total tackles, 10 interceptions
All-SAC First Team
Helped lead Homestead to 11-1 record and first SAC title
6A All-State Defensive Back by IFCA
Holds offers from Grand Valley State, the University of Indianapolis, Ferris State, Morehead State, Tiffin, & Saginaw Valley State among others
James Arnold – South Adams – Junior
Quarterback
2019: 158-for-273 passing (58.3%), 3,170 yards, 43 touchdown passes, 2 rush TDs
Career: 306-for-524 (58%), 5,544 yards, 64 TD passes, 5 rush TDs
South Adams all-time leader in game, season & career passing yards, most TD passes in a game, season & career.
Helped lead Starfires to ACAC & sectional title
1A All-State Junior Team Quarterback by IFCA
Gianini Belizaire – Snider – Senior
Defensive Tackle
2019: 44 solo tackles, 51 total tackls, 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
Career: 112 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks
6A IFCA All-State Selection
Two-time First-Team All-SAC selection
1 of 3 finalists for Euell A. Wilson Award as SAC’s top player
New Haven sectional champion in wrestling at 285 pounds as junior
Signed to play at Southern Illinois University
Ryan Brandt – Angola – Senior
Safety
2019 Defense: 47 solo tackles, 54 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT (returned for TD)
2019 Offense: 586 rushing yards (led Angola), 10.6 yards per carry, 8 rushing touchdowns, 1 receiving TD, 1 passing TD
Career: 7 blocked punts, 8 interceptions
First Team All-NECC three straight seasons
IFCA 4A All-State Junior Team
Only repeat selection from last year’s WANE-TV Fab 15
IFCA Top 50 selection at defensive back
Has signed to play linebacker at Purdue
Luke Goode – Homestead – Junior
Quarterback
2019: 175-for-286 passing (61.2%), 2,778 yards passing, 28 TD passes to 2 INTs, 2 rushing TDs – also averaged 33.6 yards per punt
Career: 270-for-446 (60.5%), 4,079 yards, 38 TDs to 6 INTs, 5 rush TDs
Set Homestead single-season passing record, eclipsing current Ohio University QB Drew Keszei by 30 yards
Helped lead Homestead to 11-1 record and first SAC title
6A All-State Junior Team Quarterback by IFCA
First-Team All-SAC selction
Has scholarship offers to play basketball at Louisville, Maryland, Stanford, Butler, Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Xavier, and other programs.
Randy Holtz – Snider – Senior
Offensive Lineman
Paved way for Snider offense that averaged 35.5 points per game
Named Positional Mr. Football Award winner at offensive line, making him top offensive lineman in the state of Indiana
At six-foot-seven, 350 pounds he is the biggest player ever selected to Fab 15
Helped Snider finish 7-3 overall
One of six finalists for Indiana Mr. Football Award
IFCA Top 50 All-State Team
Signed to play at Indiana University
Griffin Little – Homestead – Senior
Tight End
2019: 37 receptions, 520 yards, 6 touchdowns, 14.1 yards per catch
Career: 92 receptions, 1,459 yards, 16 receiving TDs
Named to IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of best 50 players in Indiana
First-Team All-SAC selection
Helped lead Homestead to 11-1 record and first-ever SAC title
Signed to play tight end at Bowling Green & will enroll early
Harrison Mevis – Warsaw – Senior
Kicker
2019: 54-for-54 on extra points, 55-of-67 kickoffs for touchbacks (82%), 6-for-11 field goals
Career: 108-for-111 extra points, 116-for-159 touchbacks (73%), 16-for-29 field goals & 33.0 yard punting average
2019 Under Armour All-American
Will kick in Under Armour All-American game January 2 in Orlando
Rated as no. 2 kicker in the country
IFCA Top 50 selection
2019 Indiana Mr. Football Award Positional Winner as state’s top kicker
Brother Andrew made WANE-TV Fab 15 in 2016
Signed to play in the SEC for the University of Missouri and will enroll early
Nick Miller – South Adams – Junior
Tight End/Defensive Lineman
2019 Offense: 35 receptions, 822 receiving yards (23.5 ypc), 8 touchdowns
2019 Defense: 66 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks
Career Offense: 88 receptions, 1,709 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns
Career Defense: 211 total tackles, 63.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks
Already the all-time receiving leader, TFL leader, and sack leader in South Adams history
1A IFCA All-State Junior Team at tight end
Receiving interested from I.U., Toledo, Western Michigan, and Northern Illinois
Bailey Parker – East Noble – Senior
Quarterback/Defensive Back
2019 Offense: 235-for-378 (62.2%), 3,110 yards, 39 TDs, 12 INTs, 193 carries for 1,363 rushing yards & 18 rushing TDs (57 total touchdowns)
2019 Defense: 75 solo tackles, 16 assists, 91 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Career Offense: 383-for-633 (60.5%), 4,872 yards passing, 56 TDs, 20 INTs, 2,193 yards rushing, 28 rushing TDs
Career Defense: 153 solo tackles, 50 assists, 203 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for loss
Helped lead East Noble to 14-1 record & 4A state title game
State’s 4A Mental Attitude Award winner
Knights averaged 33.9 points per game
IFCA Top 50 Selection at defensive back
Receiving interested from I.U. & Ball State; holds offers from St. Francis, Valparaiso and others
Tylar Pomeroy – DeKalb – Senior
Offensive Lineman
2019: 88.5% Execution Grade
Career: Execution Grade – 88.4% (3 Seasons of 1,866 O-Line Snaps)
Never missed a start in 3 years
Over 180 pancakes\knock outs in his career
Led Barons to 8-3 record, most wins since 2002
Helped Barons average 26.3 points per game
4A IFCA All-State Selection
Has committed to play at the University of Indianapolis
Brandon Pruitt – West Noble – Senior
Running Back/Linebacker
2019 Offense: 213 carries, 1,504 rushing yards, 20 rushing TDs, 4 receptions, 78 yards, 2 receiving TDs
2019 Defense: 63 solo tackles, 13 assists, 76 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks
Career Offense: 651 carries, 4,299 rushing yards, 42 rushing TDs
Career Defense: 306 solo tackles, 53 assists, 359 total tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks
School’s all-time leader in rushing yards for single season and career, and no. 1 all-time in career tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks
3A IFCA All-State Selection at linebacker
Two-time All-NECC First Team selection
Signed to play football at Navy
Cam Rogers – Homestead – Senior
Linebacker/Receiver
2019 Defense: 46 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, 94 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked kick
2019 Offense: 27 receptions, 550 yards (20.4 ypc), 3 TDs, 39 rush yards, 1 TD
Career: 249 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks
Helped lead Homestead to first-ever SAC title and 11-1 record
Named to IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of best 50 players in Indiana
Two-time All-SAC First Team selection
Signed to play linebacker at Miami University and will enroll early
Peyton Wall – Leo – Senior
Running Back/Defensive Back
2019 Offense: 1,606 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs, 8.4 yards per carry
7 receptions, 142 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
2019 Defense: 33 solo tackles, 17 assists, 50 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Career: 2,780 rushing yards, 30 total TDs
4A IFCA All-State Selection at running back
Two-time First-Team All-NE8 selection
Plays for Team USA Rugby’s Under 18 team, recently competing in Australia
Will play either rugby or football in college
Luke Wiginton – Bishop Dwenger – Senior
Offensive Lineman
2019: 26 pancake blocks
Helped Dwenger’s offense to 2,090 yards passing & 2,411 yards rushing
Saints averaged 29.1 points per game in 2019
Helped led Dwenger to 4A state title as junior & 5A semi-state as senior
5A IFCA All-State Selection
All-SAC First Team pick
Has signed to play football at Indiana University
Will enroll early and start at I.U. in spring semester
Fab 15 Second Team Selections (Alphabetical Order)
Jeff Becker – Carroll
Alonzo Derrick – Snider
Keshaun Fields – Wayne
Patrick Finley – Bishop Dwenger
Jake Fulk – Churubusco
Josh Gross – West Noble
Blake Heyerly – Adams Central
Hayden Jones – East Noble
Landon Miller – DeKalb
Eli Riley – Norwell
Michael Sievers – Columbia City
Kain Thornton – Bluffton
Jalen Vanderbosch – Concordia
Ben Voirol – Adams Central
Reese Wicker – Churubusco
Fab 15 Third Team Selections (Alphabetical Order)
Gregory Bolt – Columbia City
Lane Burns – Eastside
Laban Davis – Eastside
Griffin Eifert – Bishop Dwenger
Hayden Ellinger – Bishop Dwenger
Nijae Fields-Lewis – New Haven
Alex Holliday-Robinson – North Side
Jamarr Hutchins – New Haven
Gabe Lloyd – Southwood
Jed Perry – Southern Wells
Grady Sprunger – South Adams
Devon Tippmann – Bishop Dwenger
Kyle Trick – Angola
Ray Vollmer – Carroll
Trevor Wallace – Woodlan
Fab 15 Honorable Mention
(received at least one vote for Fab 15 or nominated by coach – listed alphabetically – only players in our area listed, as some coaches voted for players outside our viewing area)
Leyth Al-Mohammedawi – East Noble
Dusty Barkley – Churubusco
GT Baker – Leo
Jon Barnes – Snider
Lenny Bennett – Snider
Cole Bergman – Garrett
Hunter Bianski – Churubusco
Justin Burnham – Heritage
Tom Busch – Leo
Zach Christianson – Norwell
Lane Cleckner – Eastside
Cameron Colclasure – Fremont
Joe Collier – Adams Central
Jaydin Conley – Tippecanoe Valley
Alex Currie – Adams Central
Will Derrick – Bishop Luers
Carson Evers – Eastside
Ethan Farnsworth – Eastside
Alex Farr – Southwood
Quinn Faulkner – Jay County
Vinny Fiacable – Bishop Dwenger
Clayton Fielden – Garrett
Dillion Filip – Southwood
Colton Fisher – Fairfield
Aidan Ford – Bellmont
Levi Fulkerson – Northfield
Dakota Gaff – Tippecanoe Valley
Jase Griffith – DeKalb
Tyler Grossman – Concordia
Darian Hanley – North Miami
Braeden Hardwick – Homestead
Cooper Harris – Concordia
Jaylen Harris – North Side
Ethan Harter – Garrett
Cameron Hedgecock – Bishop Luers
Peyton Hendrix – Fairfield
Joe Henry – Bishop Dwenger
Graydon Holmes – Northfield
Jackson Holzinger – Huntington North
Ethan Hoover – Prairie Heights
Aidan Hosler – Huntington North
Tanner Jack – DeKalb
Gavin James – Leo
Juan Jaramillo – Warsaw
Keegan Jones – Woodlan
Jaden Keller – Woodlan
Kellen Kelsheimer – Wabash
Cory Lantz – Fairfield
Jaylen Lattimore – South Side
Chase Leeper – Eastside
Cameron Livington – Leo
Landon Livingston – Leo
Antonio Luevanos – Angola
Brenden Lytle – Dwenger
Alex Manns – East Noble
Devin Marcum – Manchester
Landin Markins – Columbia City
Blake Marsh – Warsaw
Kyle Mawhorter – West Noble
Robert McCrory – Homestead
Max Miller – Northfield
Layton Mitchell – Carroll
Hayden Nern – Bluffton
Jace Potter – Tippecanoe Valley
Jalen Potter – Tippecanoe Valley
Gage Pritchard – Heritage
Aiden Raab – Huntington North
Griffin Reed – Warsaw
Theo Redmond – North Side
Clay Riddle – Heritage
Te’Noah Ridley – Northrop
Joel Rinkenberger – Norwell
Braden Ripplinger – Northfield
Trey Ritchie – East Noble
Nigel Robertson – Northrop
Cole Schupbach – East Noble
Antoine Scott – Northrop
Nolan Sharick – Fairfield
Larry Sible – Carroll
Raven Slone – West Noble
Drew Stutzman – South Adams
Isaac Tarney – Prairie Heights
Tanner Trippiedi – Tippecanoe Valley
John Ulman – Bellmont
Nate Ulman – Bellmont
Jayshawn Underwood – Snider
Jacob VanGorder – East Noble
Ben VanWagner – Garrett
Aidan Wanner – South Adams
Ross Watson – Northfield
Riley Whitesel – Southwood
Sam Wood – Churubusco
Tristan Working – North Miami
D’Andre Wright – New Haven