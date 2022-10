FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The prep basketball season is just around the corner with the girls regular season slated to start in November. Before teams hit the hardwood, coaches and players from northeast Indiana look ahead to the start of the season at High School Basketball Media Day at SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse.

The first day of the girls basketball regular season is Monday, Oct. 31, while the boys basketball season begins Monday, Nov. 21.

Girls Basketball

Boys basketball