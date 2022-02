FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Brendan Waite was the only local diver to advance from Tuesday’s boys diving regional hosted at South Side’s Helen P. Brown Natatorium, as Waite finished seventh with the top eight divers moving on.

Carroll’s Adam Carr just missed the cut, finishing ninth.

The state finals for swimming and diving are set for Friday and Saturday at IUPUI.