Wabash’s Vander Velden heading to UW Stevens Point

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash High School big man Elijah Vander Velden is heading north for college as the 6-foot-8 forward announced he’ll play basketball at UW Stevens Point.

Thank you to everyone who has supported and helped me over my journey! I am blessed to say I am continuing my academic and athletic at UW Stevens Point! #GoPointers @PointersMBB pic.twitter.com/5YRofEPrVe — Elijah Vander Velden (@ElijahVelden) March 18, 2020

Vander Velden helped Wabash to back-to-back outright Three Rivers Conference titles, going 19-5 overall and 9-0 in conference play this past season.

Vander Velden averaged 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks a game as a senior.

Elijah’s father, Logan Vander Velden, played for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers during the 1995-96 season. Logan is from Wisconsin and played college ball at Green Bay before embarking on a 10-year pro career that included a stop with the Fort Wayne Fury.