WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash’s Keegan O’Neill made things official with Franklin College on Friday as the Senior officially signed to play football for the Grizzlies.

O’Neill shared this special day with family, friends and supporters at his signing.

O’Neill finished his high school career with 286 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 4 fumble recoveries.