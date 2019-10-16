Wabash, Garrett advance on opening night of volleyball sectionals

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional action for girls volleyball got underway Tuesday night with Wabash sweeping Manchester in 2A action at Bluffton High School.

The Apaches won 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-10).

Wabash improves to 21-11 with the win while Manchester ends the season at 12-16. Wabash now advances to face Canterbury in sectional semifinal action at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In 3A action at Angola it was Garrett besting Woodlan 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16). Garrett (29-4) advances to face Angola at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the sectional semifinals.

Woodlan ends the season with a 17-12 overall mark.