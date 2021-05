WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash High School’s Bryant Boggs is heading to Mount St. Joseph to continue his football career after signing with the Lions on Friday afternoon.

Mount St. Joseph is a Division III program, and the school is located in the Cincinnati area.

As a receiver for the Apaches, Boggs tallied 70 receptions for 1,002 yards an 11 touchdown catches his senior year. Defensively he racked up 43 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 1 interception during the 2020 season.