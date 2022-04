WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – After four seasons leading the Wabash football program coach Adam Handley announced he’s stepping away from leading the program.

Thank you for the last 4 years Wabash! pic.twitter.com/8MI9bgDEz3 — Adam Handley (@CoachHandley) March 31, 2022

Handley went 14-26 during his time with the Apaches, including a 2-7 mark this past fall. Handley’s best season with Wabash came in 2020 when the Apaches went 6-5 overall.