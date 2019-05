Wabash clinches first sectional title since 2003 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) - Wabash clinched the program's first sectional title since 2003 as the Apaches bested Manchester 4-0 on Monday at Chris Rood Field.

Wabash advances to face Wapahani in regional action at 1 p.m. at Cass this coming Saturday.