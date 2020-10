FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The prep hockey season starts tonight at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse and perhaps no team is more eager to hit the ice than the Fort Wayne Vipers.

A conglomeration between Snider, Northrop, and Dwenger, the Vipers made their debut last season.

Head coach Stephen Yackley and the Vipers open their season at 8:40 p.m. tonight against Leo. That game follows Carroll-Homestead at 6:40 p.m.