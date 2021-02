FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Vipers jumped out to a two-score lead in the first-period and continued to apply the pressure to Carroll in a 7-2 win at the Coliseum.

With the Komets season delayed, Sunday’s action was the first hockey played at the Coliseum this year.

Up next, the Vipers face Leo on Wednesday and Carroll clashes with Homestead the same day.