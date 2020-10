FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the Komets season not starting until January high school hockey will help give people in the Summit City their hockey fix as the prep season began on Wednesday night at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

The first game of the season saw Homestead top rival Carroll 6-2 in a rematch of last year’s Memorial Cup city championship match.

In the nightcap the Fort Wayne Vipers edged Leo 3-2.