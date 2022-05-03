VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Eggerss Stadium in Van Wert is set for a full makeover.

The Van Wert City School District Athletic Facility Bond Issue received a resounding ‘Yes’ vote in Tuesday night’s primary election, garnering 72.6 percent of the vote to pass.

The school district asked voters to approve a referendum for $5 million through a 20-year bond to fund renovations to the stadium, built in 1936 and showing its age.

The iconic stadium lacks handicap seating, its locker rooms and concessions are dated, and safety railings are out of date. The Eggers Stadium Renovation Committee has also sought a new press box and a turf field, along other renovations, to modernize the stadium.