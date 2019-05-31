Unlikely Archers embracing underdog role

South Side entered the 4A sectional baseball tournament with just three wins on the season – but the Archers topped favored Huntington North and Homestead to earn the program’s second consecutive sectional crown.

Now the Archers (5-17) are heading to regionals where they’ll face Hamilton Southeastern (19-8) in regional semifinal play at 11 a.m. Saturday hosted by Lafayette Jeff.

The Archers are coming off their best game of the season, a 4-0 shutout against Homestead in the sectional title game on Monday night at Huntington University. Senior Elias Perez threw a complete game shutout to earn the win.

The Archers are in their first season under head coach Ryan Dellinger. Sheldon Van Pelt was South Side’s coach last season when the Archers clinched just the second sectional crown in program history.