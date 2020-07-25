Under a new head coach, The Wayne Generals welcome in the doubters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Under new head coach Sherwood Haydock, this young Wayne Generals squad is ready to show doubters why they should think twice before writing them off this season.

Junior running back, Shawn Collins emphasizes what needs to be different heading into the 2020 season.

“We Need to play as a team, we have to play as a team. We came from 0-10, that was so devastating so now we’re slept on. We want to wake everyone up and let them know we’re still here, we haven’t left yet.” Collins said.

Head coach of Wayne, Sherwood Haydock wanted to emphasis what we see in week one will not be the final product, but by the end of the season, he expects Wayne to be contenders.

“I do think after we go through our SAC season, and I get twelve, thirteen weeks with these guys that we’ll be ready for the sectional, we’ll be just as good as anyone in that sectional,” Haydock said.

Kicking off week one, Wayne travels to SAC opponent Bishop Dwenger.