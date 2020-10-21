Undefeated Southwood knocked out of playoffs by COVID situation

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Southwood will go down in the record books as not having lost a single game in 2020 – their only loss, as it were, came against the pandemic.

Southwood has been ruled out of postseason play due to a COVID situation that will cause all members of the Knights football program to quarantine for the next 14 days.

Head coach Dave Snyder spoke with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini on Tuesday night. Snyder said he was emotional when contacting his players – who were not allowed to meet face-to-face – to break the news.

Southwood was 9-0 in the regular season and ranked 3rd in the state’s latest 1A poll. The Knights were set to open sectional play this Friday at home against rival Northfield in a game that was to be featured on the Highlight Zone as one of the area’s best match-ups.