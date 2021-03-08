Two high school coaches use sneakers to support Blackhawk’s Davidson fighting cancer

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – One of the coolest part of all the basketball news over the weekend actually had little to do with the sport itself.

After hearing the news of Blackhawk Christian’s Head Coach discovering he had lung cancer, the coaches from New haven and Wayne showed their support during the weekend’s action with a gesture coming straight from the sole.

Now more than ever sneakers are a way for coaches and players alike to express themselves on the court.

On friday Wayne and New Haven’s coaching staff used their kicks to support Blackhawk Christian’s Head Coach Marc Davidson’s battle with cancer.

“A lot of times in college when the college coaches are doing coaches versus cancer all the college coaches wear gym shoes with their suits. I thought it would be a great way to honor coach Davidson over at Blackhawk Christian, I called Bruce Stephens and he agreed to do it.” Wayne Head Coach Byron Pickens said.

“Pickens texted me and brought the idea and I thought it was a great idea and we both texted our assistant coaches and that’s how it came about.” New Haven Head Coach Bruce Stephens added.

A simple gesture showed unity in the basketball community.

“He just been one great guy and I just want to honor him. I think what he’s going through is a tough time and the coaching community is pretty much a brotherhood so I just wanted to let him know that his brothers are still with him.” Pickens said.

From these coaches to another, it’s nothing but respect.

“He’s won a state championship, he has a great program over there and not just in basketball he’s just a great guy so we’re all behind him.” Stephens said.