Twins commit to Manchester University to play basketball

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Mitch and Kate Mendenhall have shared the same gym for the past four years at Woodlan high school and they’ll have to do that for another four years see that both of them committed to playing basketball at Manchester University.

The duo helped both the boys and girls Warrior’s teams win the ACAC tournament earlier this year for Woodlan high school.

Mitch plans to study business with a focus in Entrepreneurship while Kate plans to study accounting in the fall at Manchester.