FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian bested SAC-leading Snider on Tuesday night to headline a big slate of games that also saw South Side stun Bishop Luers at Homestead top Wayne.

Blackhawk led 39-22 at the half and went on to beat Snider 76-58. Marcus Davidson led the Braves with 23 points while Zane Burke added 21, Caleb Furst 16, and Callan Wood 11. Snider was led by Michael Eley's 30 points while Dillon Duff and Isaac Farnsworth each scored 10.