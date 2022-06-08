ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Josh Treesh is stepping down after a 12-year tenure as the Central Noble head girls basketball coach.

Treesh served as head coach from 2008-2010 and again from 2015-2022, amassing a 169-96 record. During his tenure, Central Noble won their very first state championship in girls basketball in 2018, while also reaching the semi-state round in 2017 and 2019. The Cougars also won three NECC tournament titles (2016, 2017 and 2019) and a regular season conference title (2019).

Treesh is stepping down to spend more time with his family, according to a post from Central Noble’s athletics website.