TRC finishes 8th, Columbia City 12th at IGA boys state finals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Golf Association boys state finals completed the second and final round of the two-day event on Thursday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course with two local teams finishing eighth and twelfth out of the eighteen team field.

TRC, a squad of golfers from the Three Rivers Conference came in eight with a score of +64.

Columbia City, who came in second at the qualifier on Monday at Brookwood in Fort Wayne, finished twelfth with a score of +79.

Center Grove Legacy won the state title with a +42 with Straight off the Couch just one stroke back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss