TRC finishes 8th, Columbia City 12th at IGA boys state finals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Golf Association boys state finals completed the second and final round of the two-day event on Thursday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course with two local teams finishing eighth and twelfth out of the eighteen team field.

TRC, a squad of golfers from the Three Rivers Conference came in eight with a score of +64.

Columbia City, who came in second at the qualifier on Monday at Brookwood in Fort Wayne, finished twelfth with a score of +79.

Center Grove Legacy won the state title with a +42 with Straight off the Couch just one stroke back.