MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a 40-point swing from the first matchup to the regional final.

Adams Central pulls off the upset of rival South Adams to advance to semi-state and we are proud to honor the Jets as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. They won, 19-7.

In the first game, the Starfires rolled to a 42-14 victory.

The Jets will face Lafayette Central Catholic in Class A semi-state for a chance to go to Lucas Oil Stadium and the state title game.